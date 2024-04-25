Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $1.82 Million Stake in Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBY)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBY – Free Report) by 111.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,603 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 2.30% of Liberty Resources Acquisition worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Liberty Resources Acquisition by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 344,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 137,000 shares during the period. 48.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Resources Acquisition Stock Performance

Liberty Resources Acquisition stock opened at $11.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.00. Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $11.10.

About Liberty Resources Acquisition

Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the oil and gas sectors. Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp.

