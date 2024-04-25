Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 22,223 Shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSAC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSAC – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,223 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vision Sensing Acquisition were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Vision Sensing Acquisition Price Performance
NASDAQ VSAC opened at $11.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.13. Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $11.85.
Vision Sensing Acquisition Profile
