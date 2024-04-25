Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 22,223 Shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSAC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSAC – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,223 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vision Sensing Acquisition were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Vision Sensing Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ VSAC opened at $11.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.13. Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $11.85.

Vision Sensing Acquisition Profile

Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies with operations in vision sensing technologies, including hardware chip solutions, VST-related application software, artificial intelligence, and other peripheral technologies that assist to integrate and/or supplement VST applications.

