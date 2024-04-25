120,032 Shares in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 120,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Apple Hospitality REIT at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of APLE opened at $15.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.12 and its 200 day moving average is $16.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.08. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 123.08%.

APLE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

Featured Articles

