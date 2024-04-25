Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Director Gregory Bailey Purchases 25,503 Shares

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) Director Gregory Bailey bought 25,503 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.18 per share, with a total value of $999,207.54. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,600,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,690,781.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gregory Bailey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 22nd, Gregory Bailey purchased 48,780 shares of Biohaven stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $1,999,980.00.

NYSE:BHVN opened at $38.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.18. Biohaven Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $62.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.81.

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.40). On average, research analysts expect that Biohaven Ltd. will post -5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Biohaven from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Biohaven from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Biohaven from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Biohaven from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Biohaven during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biohaven in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Biohaven in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven during the first quarter valued at $326,000. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

