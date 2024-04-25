Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7.4% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $2,776,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 60,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,591,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 108,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,374,000 after buying an additional 12,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 183,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,230,000 after buying an additional 17,976 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zoetis from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.00.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total value of $71,779.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,417 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,257.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,209 shares of company stock worth $371,293. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS stock opened at $150.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $69.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.85. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.80 and a 52-week high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.12%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

