MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) Director Purchases $11,644.00 in Stock

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) Director Charles C. Brockett bought 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $11,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,015.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
MainStreet Bancshares Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MNSB opened at $15.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $120.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.77 and its 200 day moving average is $20.15. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $25.97.
MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.07). MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $33.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, TheStreet cut MainStreet Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.
MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.
