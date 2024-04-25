MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) Director Purchases $11,644.00 in Stock

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) Director Charles C. Brockett bought 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $11,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,015.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MainStreet Bancshares Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNSB opened at $15.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $120.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.77 and its 200 day moving average is $20.15. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $25.97.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.07). MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $33.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 110,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 12,685 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 53,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 16,975 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 18.4% during the first quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut MainStreet Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

