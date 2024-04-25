EQT (NYSE:EQT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. EQT had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis.
EQT Trading Up 3.8 %
EQT stock opened at $39.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 1.12. EQT has a 1 year low of $30.84 and a 1 year high of $45.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.00.
EQT Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.65%.
EQT Company Profile
EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.
