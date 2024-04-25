Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 7,714.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 10.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,166,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,926,000 after purchasing an additional 199,471 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 123.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 149,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 82,384 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 155.2% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 159,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 96,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 60.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Brick Partners Stock Down 0.6 %

GRBK stock opened at $54.31 on Thursday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $61.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 8.94 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $450.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.10 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on GRBK. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 17th.

Insider Transactions at Green Brick Partners

In other news, Director Richard S. Press acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $52,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 87,063 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,971.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NYSE: GRBK), the third largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

