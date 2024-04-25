Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $190,000 Stock Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 981 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,250,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $725,186,000 after purchasing an additional 33,874 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 29,799 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 15,110 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 491,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPS Commerce by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,316,000 after acquiring an additional 43,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $171.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 97.23 and a beta of 0.79. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.00 and a 1 year high of $218.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.29 and its 200-day moving average is $179.16.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $144.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.05 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 12.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPSC. Citigroup began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.67.

In related news, Director Archie C. Black sold 12,875 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total transaction of $2,310,032.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,137,034.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 12,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total transaction of $2,315,644.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,212,401.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Archie C. Black sold 12,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total transaction of $2,310,032.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,940 shares in the company, valued at $16,137,034.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,688 shares of company stock valued at $12,122,275 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

