RWA Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,554 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Amphenol during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $2,212,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $116.31 on Thursday. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $119.59. The stock has a market cap of $69.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.30.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

Amphenol announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

