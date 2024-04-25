Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 171 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.3% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 14,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DD shares. Bank of America cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.90.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE DD opened at $73.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $78.74. The company has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.44%.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

