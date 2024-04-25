Zacks Research Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Keysight Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $7.82 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.81. The consensus estimate for Keysight Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.40 per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.63.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $146.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.53. The company has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.05. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $172.72.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

