D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF) Short Interest Update

D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,900 shares, a growth of 2,046.3% from the March 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 40.0 days.
D2L Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of D2L stock traded down C$0.11 on Thursday, reaching C$6.36. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,333. D2L has a 1-year low of C$4.86 and a 1-year high of C$8.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.89.
D2L Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than D2L
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for D2L Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D2L and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.