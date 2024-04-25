Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $115.23

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$115.23 and last traded at C$114.43, with a volume of 93909 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$114.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Dollarama from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$107.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$112.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$99.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollarama has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$109.36.

Dollarama Stock Up 1.7 %

Dollarama Increases Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$106.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$100.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.092 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is 8.43%.

Insider Transactions at Dollarama

In other news, Director John Assaly sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.36, for a total transaction of C$150,106.41. In other news, Director John Assaly sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.36, for a total transaction of C$150,106.41. Also, Director Paul Roche sold 5,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.23, for a total transaction of C$616,316.56. Insiders have sold a total of 7,584 shares of company stock valued at $845,523 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Further Reading

