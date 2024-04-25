Renew (LON:RNWH) Hits New 12-Month High at $947.00

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 947 ($11.70) and last traded at GBX 937 ($11.57), with a volume of 151265 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 915 ($11.30).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 898.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 833.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of £743.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,585.93 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Renew’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Renew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,050.85%.

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the provision of services to the rail, telecoms, water, highways, and energy networks. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; acquisition, planning and design services; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

