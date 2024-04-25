Western Investment Company of Canada (CVE:WI) Shares Up 9.5%

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited (CVE:WI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 9.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.52. 161,789 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 157% from the average session volume of 62,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

Western Investment Company of Canada Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.43.

About Western Investment Company of Canada

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited, is a private equity firm specializing in buyout and middle market investments. It seeks investments in retail and distribution, human services, agriculture and related services and special situations. The firm prefers to invest in USA and Canada with a focus in companies which are headquartered in Western Canada like Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

