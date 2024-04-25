NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.60

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.60 and last traded at $8.54, with a volume of 173517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.
NextNav Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.75 million, a PE ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.88.
NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 million. NextNav had a negative return on equity of 81.56% and a negative net margin of 1,857.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that NextNav Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of NextNav
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextNav in the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of NextNav by 8.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 162,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 13,280 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextNav by 55.9% in the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,251,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,432,000 after purchasing an additional 448,884 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of NextNav in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextNav in the third quarter worth approximately $495,000. 79.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NextNav Company Profile
NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NextNav
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- A Mega Market Reset for Meta Platforms Stock
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Nucor Stock Earnings Riding the Steel Industry Wave
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Simpson Manufacturing: Buy This Future Dividend King While Down
Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.