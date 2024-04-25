GAMMA Investing LLC Buys Shares of 2,043 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 12,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 17,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

IWD stock opened at $173.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $179.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.86.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.