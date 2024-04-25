GAMMA Investing LLC Invests $342,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock opened at $26.26 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $40.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.50. The stock has a market cap of $148.70 billion, a PE ratio of 72.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 466.67%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

