GAMMA Investing LLC Makes New Investment in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNT. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Alliant Energy by 289.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 976,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,302,000 after purchasing an additional 725,800 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Alliant Energy by 3,199.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 728,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,283,000 after purchasing an additional 706,162 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,689,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,003,000 after acquiring an additional 278,406 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1,001.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 239,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,626,000 after acquiring an additional 218,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,659,000. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alliant Energy

In other news, CEO Lisa M. Barton bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.56 per share, with a total value of $53,416.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 36,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,720.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alliant Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $50.37 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.53. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $45.15 and a 52-week high of $56.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.36.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

