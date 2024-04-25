Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) Short Interest Update

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 1,875.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Dolphin Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Dolphin Entertainment stock remained flat at $1.16 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 26,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,420. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.50. Dolphin Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2.48.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 56.56% and a negative return on equity of 71.01%. The company had revenue of $12.02 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dolphin Entertainment stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DLPN Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC owned about 3.31% of Dolphin Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment provides diversified marketing services, including public relations, entertainment and hospitality content marketing, strategic communications, strategic marketing consulting, social media and influencer marketing, digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

