DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) CFO Nicola T. Allais Sells 5,292 Shares

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $163,311.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
DoubleVerify Stock Performance
DV stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.14. 1,578,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,796,492. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.18. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $43.00.
DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.85 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 7.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of DoubleVerify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.
About DoubleVerify
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.
