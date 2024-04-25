Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HAS. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Hasbro from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.73.

Hasbro Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ HAS traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.51. 1,108,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,765,765. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $42.66 and a twelve month high of $73.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.88 and its 200-day moving average is $51.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.74.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.34. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $757.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 19.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Hasbro by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

