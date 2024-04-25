Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Announces Earnings Results

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:HCSG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.17. 101,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.56 million, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.49. Healthcare Services Group has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $15.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.72.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on HCSG. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

About Healthcare Services Group

(Get Free Report)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.