Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The health services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $571.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.38 million. Amedisys had a positive return on equity of 12.76% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS.

Amedisys Trading Down 0.5 %

AMED traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $90.63. The company had a trading volume of 37,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,356. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Amedisys has a 12-month low of $73.10 and a 12-month high of $96.44. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -293.54, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Amedisys from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Amedisys in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amedisys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

See Also

