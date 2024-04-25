HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:HTBI)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.

HomeTrust Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 12.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. HomeTrust Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 15.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

HomeTrust Bancshares Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $26.22 on Thursday. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $30.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HomeTrust Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HTBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $50.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.66 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on HomeTrust Bancshares from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

