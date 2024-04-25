Zacks Research Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Workday in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $2.79 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.78. The consensus estimate for Workday’s current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Workday from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $255.74 on Thursday. Workday has a 52-week low of $174.25 and a 52-week high of $311.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $275.55 and a 200 day moving average of $263.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.52 billion, a PE ratio of 49.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $17,498,142.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,633,065.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $17,498,142.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,633,065.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total transaction of $17,294,851.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,690,743.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 435,691 shares of company stock valued at $117,731,569. 21.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 12.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Workday by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Workday by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in Workday by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in Workday by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

