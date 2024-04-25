InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Short Interest Update

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,500 shares, a growth of 1,011.7% from the March 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 350,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InMed Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InMed Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 205,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 3.92% of InMed Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 20.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.25. 618,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 6.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.40. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $2.08.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

InMed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. InMed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 115.76% and a negative return on equity of 54.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of prescription-based products. The company operates through two segments, the InMed and the BayMedica. The InMed segment researches and develops cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals products. The BayMedica segment develops proprietary manufacturing technologies to produce and sell rare cannabinoids for the health and wellness industry.

