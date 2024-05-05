Terra (LUNA) Trading Down 3.8% Over Last Week

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Terra has a market cap of $437.91 million and approximately $21.86 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can currently be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00000937 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Terra has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000874 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000645 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 731,117,807 coins. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

