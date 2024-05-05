Bitcoin Diamond Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 5th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $20.92 million and $30,543.45 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.03 or 0.00090834 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00033803 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00013903 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003326 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001536 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

