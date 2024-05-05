VeraBank N.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

VeraBank N.A. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $330,123,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,261.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,863,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579,752 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $126,306,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 283.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,287,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,928.2% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,464,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,322,000 after buying an additional 1,443,290 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.92. 15,055,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,731,221. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $80.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.