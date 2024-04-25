iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,218,648 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 386% from the previous session’s volume of 250,583 shares.The stock last traded at $50.00 and had previously closed at $50.59.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USRT. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 33.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.