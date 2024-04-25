iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW) Shares Bought by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire owned approximately 0.13% of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBDW. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 25,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 62,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDW traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.89. 112,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,944. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.11. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $18.77 and a 1 year high of $21.25.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (IBDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2031 and December 15, 2031. IBDW was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

