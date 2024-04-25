Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.15% of The RMR Group worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RMR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The RMR Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,275,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,793,000 after purchasing an additional 14,559 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in The RMR Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 213,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The RMR Group by 21.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 35,747 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in The RMR Group by 13.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 87,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in The RMR Group by 153.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 28,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RMR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

The RMR Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ RMR opened at $22.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.64. The stock has a market cap of $728.70 million, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.30. The RMR Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.79 and a 12 month high of $28.82.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $261.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The RMR Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.02%.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

Further Reading

