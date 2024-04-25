Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.11% of Safety Insurance Group worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $299,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Safety Insurance Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Safety Insurance Group by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Safety Insurance Group by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Safety Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Safety Insurance Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SAFT opened at $81.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.78. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.78 and a 12-month high of $88.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.32 and a beta of 0.19.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter.

Safety Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 283.47%.

Insider Transactions at Safety Insurance Group

In other news, VP Stephen Albert Varga sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.35, for a total transaction of $71,415.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,697.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Safety Insurance Group

(Free Report)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Featured Stories

