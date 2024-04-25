The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Bought by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,610,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $400,719,000 after acquiring an additional 22,047 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 950,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 12.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 815,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,468,000 after acquiring an additional 88,456 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 11,733.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 465,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,465,000 after acquiring an additional 461,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 363,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,361,000 after acquiring an additional 22,583 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on THG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.83.

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $132.51 on Thursday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $138.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 140.97 and a beta of 0.67.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.62. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 361.71%.

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $65,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,677.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

