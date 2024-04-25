Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Summit Insights lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.88.

SLAB stock opened at $114.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.11 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.17. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.56 and a 52 week high of $166.94.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $86.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.32 million. Silicon Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. As a group, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

