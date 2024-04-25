Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases 1,624 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in V.F. were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of V.F. by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71,474 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 15,805 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in V.F. by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in V.F. by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in V.F. by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 11,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,332.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,582.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other V.F. news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 11,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,332.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,582.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bracken Darrell bought 65,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $1,005,236.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,041.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on VFC shares. Williams Trading reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on V.F. from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on V.F. from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.97.

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of VFC stock opened at $12.99 on Thursday. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $23.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.23.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 19.03% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.27%.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

