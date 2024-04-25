LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) Plans Dividend of GBX 7.40

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.09) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from LSL Property Services’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LSL Property Services Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of LSL opened at GBX 288 ($3.56) on Thursday. LSL Property Services has a fifty-two week low of GBX 213 ($2.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 304 ($3.75). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 260.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 252.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of £299.46 million, a PE ratio of -415.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.10.

LSL Property Services Company Profile

LSL Property Services plc provides services to mortgage intermediaries, specialist mortgage and insurance advice to estate agency customers, and valuation services to mortgage lenders in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying and Valuation Services, and Estate Agency.

