LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) Plans Dividend of GBX 7.40

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.09) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from LSL Property Services’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LSL Property Services Trading Up 6.7 %
Shares of LSL opened at GBX 288 ($3.56) on Thursday. LSL Property Services has a fifty-two week low of GBX 213 ($2.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 304 ($3.75). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 260.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 252.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of £299.46 million, a PE ratio of -415.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.10.
LSL Property Services Company Profile
