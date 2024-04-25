SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP) Increases Dividend to $1.90 Per Share

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 1.9038 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $7.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86.

SLM has raised its dividend payment by an average of 39.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of SLMBP stock opened at $75.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.13. SLM has a 12 month low of $53.20 and a 12 month high of $78.00.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

