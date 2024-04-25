Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $135,000 Stock Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 84.8% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,941,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,914,000 after buying an additional 1,349,284 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 26.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,121,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,398,000 after purchasing an additional 657,180 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter worth $6,772,000. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter worth $5,690,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2,347.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 270,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 259,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Starwood Property Trust Stock Down 1.6 %

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $19.40 on Thursday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 179.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price (down previously from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Starwood Property Trust

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $2,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,226,673 shares in the company, valued at $24,876,928.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $508,250.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 925,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,825,254.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $2,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,226,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,876,928.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Starwood Property Trust

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.