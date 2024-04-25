Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its holdings in Autodesk by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 6,466 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the software company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Autodesk by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 37,354 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 12,002 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADSK. TheStreet raised shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,354,327.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at $27,354,327.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total value of $145,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,262,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,166 shares of company stock valued at $9,465,055. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Stock Down 1.3 %

ADSK stock opened at $215.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $249.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.38 and a fifty-two week high of $279.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.07, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.