Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th.

MGYR stock opened at $11.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.72. Magyar Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.85 million for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.44%.

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

