Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.80-10.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $38.1-38.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $38.51 billion. Honeywell International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.800-10.100 EPS.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $197.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.25. The stock has a market cap of $128.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $210.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $215.00 price target (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $219.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Honeywell International

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Honeywell International

(Get Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.