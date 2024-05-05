S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Price Performance

SANW stock opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. S&W Seed has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.56.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.87 million for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 18.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&W Seed will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in S&W Seed stock. Wynnefield Capital Inc. raised its position in S&W Seed ( NASDAQ:SANW Free Report ) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,070,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,701 shares during the quarter. S&W Seed accounts for approximately 2.1% of Wynnefield Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Wynnefield Capital Inc. owned about 9.46% of S&W Seed worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.