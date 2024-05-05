S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
S&W Seed Price Performance
SANW stock opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. S&W Seed has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.56.
S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.87 million for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 18.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&W Seed will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&W Seed
S&W Seed Company Profile
S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.
See Also
