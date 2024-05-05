Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Invitae Stock Performance

NYSE:NVTA opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $934,535.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.32. Invitae has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitae

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Invitae during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 404.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50,600 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 1,799.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 70,037 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 94.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 157,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 76,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invitae by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 224,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 43,642 shares during the period. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

Further Reading

