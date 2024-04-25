Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys 72,504 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 342,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,504 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $7,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,944,816,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 572.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,182,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,794,000 after acquiring an additional 75,913,107 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 576.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 71,686,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,472,000 after acquiring an additional 61,084,123 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 227.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,091,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,711,000 after acquiring an additional 42,449,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 4,057.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,162,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,745,000 after acquiring an additional 30,413,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.85.

Kenvue Price Performance

NYSE:KVUE opened at $19.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.87%. Kenvue’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

