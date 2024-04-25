Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,149 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $7,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VLO. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $168.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.15. The firm has a market cap of $55.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.54. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $104.18 and a 12-month high of $184.79.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on VLO. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $173.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.63.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

