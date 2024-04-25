Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 3,836 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,836 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $7,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 13,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 91,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,771,000 after buying an additional 29,536 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $113.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $68.40 and a 12 month high of $125.50.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

In related news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $7,578,189.71. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,843,277 shares in the company, valued at $493,675,224.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total value of $493,137.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $584,739.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $7,578,189.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,843,277 shares in the company, valued at $493,675,224.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 153,496 shares of company stock worth $15,834,812. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PCAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.82.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

