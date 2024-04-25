QUASA (QUA) Trading Up 34.7% Over Last 7 Days

QUASA (QUA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded up 34.7% against the dollar. QUASA has a market cap of $228,177.24 and approximately $349.27 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00008250 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00011433 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001472 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,212.33 or 1.00009489 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00011891 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000081 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008295 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.30 or 0.00100144 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.0018395 USD and is up 11.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,519.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

